Happy Hour Chamber Concert

À TROIS VIOLES

Join the members of STRING (Sarah Biber, Sandra Miller, and Ann Marie Morgan) in celebrating the rich repertoire of music written for bass viols in consort. This intimate program will explore music spanning from the late English renaissance to the French high baroque. Featured works will include music from Marin Marais’ suites for two bass viols and continuo as well as dance movements for three bass viols by Antoine Forqueray. Special guest Harumi Rhodes (baroque violin) will join the members of STRING in Orlando Gibbons' knock-out Fantasias "for the great bass".