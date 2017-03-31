Happy Hour Chamber Concert

Evening in the Palace of Reason – A Bach Birthday Celebration

Because of the shift from the Julian to the Georgian calendar, scholars now think Bach's actual birthday is March 31 (the date of this Happy Hour!). Sarah Biber organized a Bach birthday program based on the book by James R. Gaines, which describes the interaction that Bach and Frederick the Great had which resulted in the Musical Offering.

Tickets: $11-$15 - http://happyhourconcerts.org/buy-tickets.html