Share your love for art this Valentine’s Day with the Denver Art Museum (DAM). Along with other museums across the country, DAM invites visitors to show their love for their favorite work of art during Hearts for Art, February 7 – February 14.

Fall in love with a piece of art and mark your favorite piece with a single heart placed on the floor. Then, snap photos of your artwork crush and share it on your favorite social media site, tagged with #denverartmuseum and #heartsforart.

Please note: Not everything at the DAM is in the mood for love. Hearts and photography are permitted in all DAM galleries except Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume, Glory of Venice and works marked with a No Photography sign. Ask your friendly gallery host if you are unsure.

Happy heart-ing!