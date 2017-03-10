Heartthrobs: The Evolution of the Boy Band

The Denver Gay Men's Chorus was established in 1982 with a commitment to build a diverse community and foster acceptance thorough music. The auditioned, 125 strong community chorus has been doing just that for three decades and more than 140 concerts. For their 35th season, they remain true to their mission of educating, inspiring and empowering, all while entertaining audiences.

DGMC has enjoyed collaborating with other artists such as Margaret Cho, Ann Hampton Callaway, and the Colorado Symphony in recent years. The chorus has also worked with the Denver Theatre District, the Matthew Shepard Foundation and the Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver.

These singers produce three concert series per season, and together with their a cappella group, Off Kilter, perform at countless community outreach events each year. DGMC is a member of GALA Choruses, an LGBT choral organization made up of over 180 choruses and 10,000 singers worldwide dedicated to continued support of LGBT choral music programs.

DGMC is devoted in its commitment to commissioning new works. "I Am Harvey Milk" by Broadway composer, Andrew Lippa, and "Still I Rise" by Carolyn Montgomery-Forant and Jeff Cubeta are particular highlights of the chorus. DGMC has "I Am Harvey Milk" and other CD's available.

Recent chorus highlights include DGMC's participation in the 2016 Film on the Rocks Prince Tribute, taking the stage at Red Rocks to perform to an audience of 9000 people. Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock proclaimed June 12, 2014 as Denver Gay Men's Chorus Day, and honored the chorus for being a respected leader in the arts community that significantly enriches the cultural life of the city while serving as a messenger of social justice and change.