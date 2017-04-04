History of Gender-based Activism

Tuesday, April 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m. @ Central Library, Floor 5, Gates Room

The 2017 Women's March was a world-wide protest to reaffirm that women’s rights are human rights. American history is rife with women activists who have fought for the right to vote, reproductive choice, freedom from sexual harassment, equal pay and more. Join Hava Gordon, Director of Gender and Women’s Studies at the University of Denver, as we seek to understand the origins and importance of gender-based activism in America.