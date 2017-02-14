Hit and Run: Musical Improve

Get ready for a spontaneous Broadway-style, song-and-dance spectacular courtesy of Colorado's premier unscripted musical comedy team. Each week, audience members throw out suggestions, and the performers of Hit and Run create an hourlong musical comedy on the spot with live music. From the melodies to the lyrics and choreography, every show is different. You'll see flashy dance moves, soaring ballads and more emotional outbursts than Rent and The Phantom of the Opera combined. While Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber may take years to write a musical, Hit and Run thinks fast on their feet and sings whatever pops into their heads, debuting a hilarious new show every time they step on stage at Denver's Voodoo Comedy Playhouse.