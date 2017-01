The 5th Annual Colorado Bartender's Guild Holiday Hangover is here. This year, we will be raising money for the USBG National Charity Foundation. Join us for an amazing array of spirits, wine and beer tasting opportunities, delicious cocktails from the Rackhouse bar team, and tons of fun including music and games. Admission is FREE for active COBG members. Tickets are $15 for everyone else to join the fun.