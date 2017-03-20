Homeschool Day: Plants 101 from Roots to Seeds

Journey from root to seed to examine plants up-close. Discover the structure and function of the five major plant parts while dissecting plants, exploring plant diversity and their unique adaptations. Plant a house plant cutting to take home. Homeschool Days offer families the opportunity to explore plant-based themes through a variety of hands-on activities, tours and take-home projects that families can do together. Activities are designed for children ages five and up, however all ages are welcome to attend.

Price: $12 per day per child; One adult per child is free of charge. Additional adults and non-participating siblings over the age of two will need to pay $7 each, payable on the day of the program. The program fee includes admission to the Gardens.