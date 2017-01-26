Be active and have fun at our Hop, Skip & a Jump Start event! Challenge yourself with a stroller-friendly 5K and then enjoy watching your kiddo compete in our adorable mini-meets, complete with a Kid Course, Toddler Trot and even an Infant Crawl! With a day full of activities and nutritious snacks, it’s a great way to show your family how fun a healthy lifestyle can be.

Date: September 17

Time: 7:30 am -11:30 am

Cost: $13 - $38

Day-of registration and Expo begin at 7:30 am

5K starts at 9:00 am

Mini Meets begin at 10:15 am