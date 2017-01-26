Hop, Skip & a Jump Start

to Google Calendar - Hop, Skip & a Jump Start - 2017-09-17 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hop, Skip & a Jump Start - 2017-09-17 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hop, Skip & a Jump Start - 2017-09-17 07:30:00 iCalendar - Hop, Skip & a Jump Start - 2017-09-17 07:30:00

Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus 2121 Childrens Museum Drive, Denver, Colorado 80211

Be active and have fun at our Hop, Skip & a Jump Start event! Challenge yourself with a stroller-friendly 5K and then enjoy watching your kiddo compete in our adorable mini-meets, complete with a Kid Course, Toddler Trot and even an Infant Crawl! With a day full of activities and nutritious snacks, it’s a great way to show your family how fun a healthy lifestyle can be.

Date: September 17

Time: 7:30 am -11:30 am

Cost: $13 - $38

Day-of registration and Expo begin at 7:30 am

5K starts at 9:00 am

Mini Meets begin at 10:15 am

Info

Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus 2121 Childrens Museum Drive, Denver, Colorado 80211 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness

Visit Event Website

303-561-0104

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Hop, Skip & a Jump Start - 2017-09-17 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hop, Skip & a Jump Start - 2017-09-17 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hop, Skip & a Jump Start - 2017-09-17 07:30:00 iCalendar - Hop, Skip & a Jump Start - 2017-09-17 07:30:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™