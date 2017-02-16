How Will President Trump Impact Global Security?

The Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL), The Denver Post and the University of Denver present a critical national security forum to examine the impact of the new administration on U.S. foreign policy. Featuring a dynamic and influential panel of leading global security and foreign policy experts, the forum will delve into the new policies of the Trump White House and their impact on the world. Panelists include Juan C. Zarate, Fmr. Deputy National Security Adviser for Combating Terrorism; Michele Flournoy, Fmr. Under Secretary of Defense for President Obama; Jeremy Bash, Fmr. Chief of Staff to CIA Director; Ambassador Christopher Hill, Dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies; Samuel J. Rascoff, Faculty Director of NYU’s Center on Law and Security. Tickets available at www.thecell.org.