I Ching Wisdom for Constancy Amid Change

The I Ching, in English known as the Book of Change, is revered as one of the most precious classic textbooks of Chinese philosophy. Each of its sixty-four hexagrams shares precise wisdoms regarding the movement of energy among elements within nature and when we use this guidance properly in our daily lives, we gain and sustain peace of mind, sound spiritual and physical health, prosperity and harmony in all of our relationships. In this course, we study the I Ching from its origin of pictographs and metaphors into its current presentation of gua—trigrams and hexagrams—and text. We also learn and practice rare I Ching Bagua Qigong exercises to enhance health and balance. Students of this course should purchase Thomas Cleary’s translation entitled The Taoist Classics, Vol. 4: The Taoist I Ching and I Ching Mandalas prior to our first class in this course.