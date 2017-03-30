Opening Reception is Thursday, March 30, 2017 5-8 pm. Free and open to the public

Art Gym Denver shines a spotlight on contemporary printmaking trends and printmakers from across the U.S through its 2nd annual printmaking exhibition impressed 2017: Destructive Beauty.

The exhibit displays a diverse range and exceptional use of printmaking processes including: photopolymer, line etching, aquatint, mezzotint, engraving, photo lithography, plate lithography, linocut, reduction woodcut, monotype, screen print, letterpress, book arts, and laser engraving.

The selected works maintain their beauty while exploring dark themes including: death and loss, cultural identity, internment camps, human trafficking, the war on drugs and prescription drug culture, social networking, pollution and natural resources, information misdirection, the protest at Standing Rock, and illegal border crossing.