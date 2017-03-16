Inside the Orchestra for Adults 2017

$45+

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver, Colorado 80202

Tired of adulting? Let your inner child come out to play at Inside the Orchestra for Adults 2017 on April 6th from 6-9:30PM at the McNichols Building. Come get silly wine, with craft beer by Ratio Beerworks and Strange Craft, auctions full of every adult's favorite things, and delicious food by Y.Lo Epicure - go ahead, eat dessert first. At the end of the night, you'll get to experience true childhood wonder as you're surrounded by a professional orchestra during a one-of-a-kind immersive performance. All proceeds from this event support Inside the Orchestra’s programs that bring high quality music education performances to children in Denver and beyond.

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver, Colorado 80202

