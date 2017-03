Strum, beat, and play your way through the Swallow Hill Music Instrument Petting Zoo! We provide a hands-on a set-up of instruments for kids and adults led by our knowledgeable staff of instrument petting zookeepers. The entire family can try out ukuleles, hand drums, guitars, mandolins, banjos, fiddles, mini-pianos and more. We provide the instruments and you provide the curiosity.