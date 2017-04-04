Instrumental Lunch Hours: Find inspiration at 1801 California with Friends of Chamber Music

Arts Brookfield, in partnership with Friends of Chamber Music for the third year, fills the lobby at 1801 California in downtown Denver with the gorgeous sounds of chamber music each Tuesday in April. Lunchtime Listening: Friends of Chamber Music at 1801 California is a FREE concert series intended to inspire the downtown community during the midday break from noon to 1 p.m.

A Denver-based organization, Friends of Chamber Music is dedicated to presenting the finest chamber music to the Denver metropolitan area and reaching new audiences for the art form. The organization’s mission aligns with Arts Brookfield’s mission to offer the downtown Denver community unique ways of experiencing the arts.

The lobby of 1801 California has proven to be an unexpected but desirable venue for chamber music, with musicians often commenting how much they enjoy playing in the space. The beautifully designed open lobby provides a surprising venue for those who live and work in the downtown community to enjoy a midday musical break.

The following schedule kicks off April 4, 2017 at noon in the lobby at 1801 California:

April 4: Yuanmiao Li and Quanshuai Li, violin duo from the Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver. Yuanmiao Li is a graduate of the Juilliard School and Quanshuai Li graduated from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing.

April 11: Altius Quartet, the Fellowship String Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Colorado-Boulder. Altius Quartet is an an emerging, young professional ensemble that we are happy to bring back for a second year to Arts Brookfield audiences. http://www.altiusquartet.com

April 18: Trio Thessalia, a violin, viola, and double bass trio of Colorado Symphony Orchestra musicians. The trio will perform pieces by Beethoven, Mozart, and Mark O’Connor’s lyrical Appalachia Waltz.

April 25: Avium Quartet, an accomplished young quartet from the Lamont School of Music.