The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow

Jennifer Marcus is an agoraphobic, obsessive-compulsive genius who re-engineers obsolete missile components for the U.S. Army from her bedroom. Just your average girl. When she decides to find her birth family in China, she uses her technological genius to devise a new form of human contact.

Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. No Performance on Sunday, April 16. Tickets are $24 - $30 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.