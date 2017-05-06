Italian for Travelers is an 8-hour, 3 week course designed for beginner students who are specifically interested in acquiring basic communication skills before leaving for Italy. The course will be offered by the Italian Institute, in Denver, starting Saturday, 5/6- 5/20/17 from 9:00 – 11:40 a.m.

Students will learn many useful skills, including meeting and greeting others, requesting information, ordering in a restaurant and asking for directions. The instructor will also impart key, culture-specific tips regarding everyday life in Italy (e.g. hours of operation, restaurant etiquette, tip expectations, etc.). All course materials are included in the price and will be provided to students the first day of class. For additional information and to enroll please see our website at www.italianinstitute.com or call (303) 733-4335. Cost $199