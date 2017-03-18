Japanese Paper People Craft Workshop

In this workshop, students will use beautiful Japanese rice paper to create a doll, while learning about holidays celebrated by families in Japan. Museum staff will bring examples of dolls from Japan and other countries for students to examine and compare.

This event will be held in the Museum basement classroom. Due to the historic nature of the house, this area is not handicap accessible. Contact the Museum for any accommodation needs.

A minimum of five pre-registered attendees is required for the workshop. If the minimum is not reached, refunds will be offered.

Register for the event at: https://japanesepaperpeople.eventbrite.com