Jeanette Pasin Sloan’s paintings, drawings, and prints display technical feats of virtuosity. The artist uses a photo-realistic style to depict reflective objects set against patterned backgrounds. However, she subverts both genre and style, infusing the traditional genre of still life painting with highly abstract tendencies. Closely-cropped, and set in carefully manipulated compositions, the subject matter of Pasin Sloan’s work takes second stage to its formal intensity. Jeanette Pasin Sloan was born in Chicago in 1946. She graduated from Marymount College, Tarrytown, New York, and received an MFA in graphic arts from the University of Chicago. She has produced numerous editions with Landfall Press since 1978. Pasin Sloan’s work can be found in many important permanent collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, The Art Institute of Chicago, the National Museum of American Art, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C. and National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C. to name a few.

For over forty years, Landfall Press has collaborated with artists to produce printed multiples in a broad range of techniques and media. Editions published by Landfall Press, which number more than 650, represent the diversity of trends in contemporary art; yet, at their inception, many of these works challenged the boundaries of traditional printmaking. Founded in Chicago, IL in 1970 by Jack Lemon, Landfall Press has served as a unique space for artists. Devoted to traditional methods of printmaking such as lithography, as well as more innovative processes, editions published at Landfall Press often transcend the conventional format of two-dimensional works on paper. For instance, Landfall Press was the first publisher to add wrapped three-dimensional collage elements to Christo’s prints. The accomplishments of Landfall Press’s forty plus year history have been celebrated nationally. In 1995, the Art Institute of Chicago held a highly successful retrospective exhibition. In 1993, the Milwaukee Art Museum established the Landfall Press Archives, and opened a major Landfall Press retrospective in September 1996, with an accompanying catalog. More recently, in 1997, the Museum of Modern Art in New York opened A Singular Vision: Prints from Landfall Press, celebrating the unique vision of the press and its founder, Jack Lemon.

Scarlett Kanistanaux is a ceramic and bronze sculptor residing and working from her studio in Erie, Colorado. Scarlett knew she had found her calling after several experiences of seeing people moved to tears in the presence of her simple yet powerful portraits of young monks and nuns inspired by the Buddhist traditions. “I am amazed that the monastic simplicity of an ancient culture could show up in the twenty first century, with all of its rich symbolism intact. The monks and nuns of today, adorned with the same shaved heads and modestly draped robes as their ancestors, are an enduring reminder to humanity that the practice of loving kindness, forgiveness, and compassion are as essential today as they have always been. My hope is that the portraits I sculpt would cause all of us to pause and reflect upon our own sense of soulfulness. Perhaps these quiet beings can serve to mirror our own potential for inner calm, joy and peace.”