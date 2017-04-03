League of Women Voters of Denver- Education Briefing

In keeping with its spring theme, “Government works better when citizens participate,”
the League of Women Voters of Denver will hold a briefing for members and the general
public at 5:30 on Monday, April 3, focused on “How to get the schools our children
deserve.”
The briefing will bring together a variety of local organizations whose purpose is to
inform and to provide a vehicle for action on issues related to our schools: Chalkbeat
Colorado, an online education newsletter; Great Education Colorado, an organization
working to improve funding for public education in Colorado; Denver PTA, a school
related advocacy organization; Our Denver, Our Schools, a citizen and parent
organization focused on neighborhood schools; and the League of Women Voters,
whose local and state organization works both on educating citizens and holding our
elected officials accountable and on advocacy. Learn more about these groups and find
a place to make your voice heard.
Info
Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church 1980 Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80220 View Map