League of Women Voters of Denver- Education Briefing

In keeping with its spring theme, “Government works better when citizens participate,”

the League of Women Voters of Denver will hold a briefing for members and the general

public at 5:30 on Monday, April 3, focused on “How to get the schools our children

deserve.”

The briefing will bring together a variety of local organizations whose purpose is to

inform and to provide a vehicle for action on issues related to our schools: Chalkbeat

Colorado, an online education newsletter; Great Education Colorado, an organization

working to improve funding for public education in Colorado; Denver PTA, a school

related advocacy organization; Our Denver, Our Schools, a citizen and parent

organization focused on neighborhood schools; and the League of Women Voters,

whose local and state organization works both on educating citizens and holding our

elected officials accountable and on advocacy. Learn more about these groups and find

a place to make your voice heard.