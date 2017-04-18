League of Women Voters Denver presents a discussion on Investigating Gentrification

The League of Women Voters Denver is taking a closer look at gentrification and the challenges it presents to the city of Denver. The economic shift of gentrification is driven by many factors including the fact that people want “walkable communities”, close to work, school, restaurants, grocery stores, and other services. As Denver’s population increases at a rapid rate, people are competing for the few affordable housing opportunities left. This competition has an inflationary effect on housing, rent prices, and property taxes, leading to a displacement of families who can no longer afford the neighborhood where they live. Neighborhoods become less diverse. How do we keep a great city great if the people that work in the city cannot live in the city?

We will have a panel of speakers, including Beth Caniglia, PhD., Director of the Sustainable Economic & Enterprise Development (SEED) Institute at Regis University. We will investigate whether Denver’s polices around zoning, development and affordable housing are effective at dealing with gentrification. At the end, we will provide an action item for willing participants.

Where: Montview Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia Street, McCollum Room

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 5:30 pm - Coffee & networking, 6:00 pm - Presentation