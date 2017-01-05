Les Petites Choses

Show inspired by a French conversation about a common fascination with miniature objects and artworks. Tiny objects are precious, and often made by chance, or by a constant desire to push the limits of the materials to the smallest things a human hand can create. We often find small objects and carry them around, amassing collections of random things.
Artists include: Christine O’Dea, Justin Beard, Thomas Scharfenberg, Evan Lorenzen, Brandon Martinez, George P. Perez, Kate O’Donnell, Rian Kerrane, Tobias Flores, Derek Ralat, Jordan Knecht and Yoshitomo Saito.
Odin by Evan Lorenzen
Processus, the Institute for Art and Life 955 24th St., Denver, Colorado 80205
