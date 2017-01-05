Les Petites Choses

Show inspired by a French conversation about a common fascination with miniature objects and artworks. Tiny objects are precious, and often made by chance, or by a constant desire to push the limits of the materials to the smallest things a human hand can create. We often find small objects and carry them around, amassing collections of random things.

Artists include: Christine O’Dea, Justin Beard, Thomas Scharfenberg, Evan Lorenzen, Brandon Martinez, George P. Perez, Kate O’Donnell, Rian Kerrane, Tobias Flores, Derek Ralat, Jordan Knecht and Yoshitomo Saito.