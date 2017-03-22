Literature of the Land Book Club: “The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World”

The spring series explores the way we see the natural world—in memoir, essays and biography—and how it influences our views on art, nature and environmentalism. The March installment discusses “The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World” by Andrea Wolf, acclaimed author of “Founding Gardeners.” The nonfiction book reveals the forgotten life of Alexander von Humboldt, the visionary German naturalist whose ideas changed the way we see the natural world—and in the process created modern environmentalism. $5.