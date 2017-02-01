LOVE NOTES: A LESSON IN ARABIC CALLIGRAPHY (FEB. 1, 2017)

February is a month to share kind words and gifts to the ones you love. If you are looking to try something new this year, come learn how to create your own Love Notes at our Calligraphy Class. Learn from a world renowned Calligraphist the mastery that is Arabic Calligraphy.

This event is perfect for couples who want a non-traditional date night, friends who are looking to make creative gifts for their loved ones, and anyone who is a lover of art.

Tickets can be found here and are $15 per person. All supplies included.

Feb. 1, 2017 at 6pm until 8pm at the Posner Center.

Please RSVP to info@meetthemiddleeast.org.