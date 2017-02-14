"Lovely as a Tree"

Landscape Paintings by Betsy Johnson Welty

Dos Chappell Bathhouse on Smith Lake

Washington Park

600 S. Marion Parkway

Denver, CO 80209

March 5 - 29, 2017

Opening: March 5th, 3 pm - 6 pm

A portion of the proceeds of this sale will benefit Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado

Artist's Background and Relationship to Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado:

Betsy Johnson Welty studied fine art at Occidental College and afterward embarked on a career in advertising and graphic design, eventually opening her own design studio in Denver. In 1984, working with Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado founders, Charles Duke, Ted White and Executive Director, David Adamson, Welty designed the original VOC logo and communications materials, receiving a Governor's Citation for her work from Governor Richard Lamm. She also served on the VOC Board during the organization's infancy. After many years spent working in graphic design and raising a family, Welty has refocused on her fine art, studying with Colorado artists Kevin Weckbach, Susie Hyer, Mark Daily and at the Art Student's League with Jordan Wolfson. Her award-winning work has appeared in state and national juried shows as well as at The Framed Image Gallery in Denver. She works in both oil and watercolor, in the studio and en plein air.

About this Show:

Betsy Johnson Welty is drawn to paint local Denver parks and regional open space areas where she frequently walks and has hiked. This show contains a suite of landscapes depicting trees of Washington Park, Harvard Park, McWilliams Park, Observatory Park and The High Line Canal, as well as autumnal aspen near Central City and Evergreen, Colorado.

As a graphic designer and fine artist, Welty is attracted to graphic patterns of light and shadow in the natural world. Trees provide perfect subject matter for exploration of these sharp contrasts in nature. Their arabesque branches create beautiful lines, designs and shapes, when etched against the sky. Shadows juxtaposed with sunlit areas create a rich visual interplay and dialogue.

Color is another visual element Welty loves to explore as she paints. The use of enhanced or more subdued color palettes evoke a certain mood and emotion of place. Welty strives to portray her impression of what she would like the viewer to experience.

Maynard Dixon, Georgia O'Keeffe, Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent and the Canadian Group of Seven are some of the artists whose work inspires her.

For more information about the artist please visit:

www.betsyjohnsonwelty.com

