Lowry Speaker Series Presents "An Evening with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald: Up Close and Personal with Some Endangered Species"

to Google Calendar - Lowry Speaker Series Presents "An Evening with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald: Up Close and Personal with Some Endangered Species" - 2017-03-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lowry Speaker Series Presents "An Evening with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald: Up Close and Personal with Some Endangered Species" - 2017-03-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lowry Speaker Series Presents "An Evening with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald: Up Close and Personal with Some Endangered Species" - 2017-03-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lowry Speaker Series Presents "An Evening with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald: Up Close and Personal with Some Endangered Species" - 2017-03-07 19:00:00

Bishop Machebeuf High School 458 Uinta Way, Denver, Colorado 80230

In addition to his duties as a full-time veterinarian at VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald is a conservationist, expeditionist, lecturer and speaker, author, columnist and radio host. He may be best known for his 11 seasons as one of the vets featured on Animal Planet’s popular Emergency Vets and E-Vet Interns shows, but Dr. Fitzgerald is also an accomplished stand-up comedian who performs nationally. Often billed as “the hardest working veterinarian in show business”, he believes that none of us laugh enough and that we are all stewards of animal life on this planet. Come hear Dr. Fitzgerald talk about his work, with a little humor thrown in for good measure. “Kevin’s passion for making people laugh is surpassed only by his unwavering dedication to all creatures great and small.” ADMISSION IS FREE; NO RESERVATIONS OR TICKETS REQUIRED.

Info

Bishop Machebeuf High School 458 Uinta Way, Denver, Colorado 80230 View Map

Classes, Lectures & Forums

(303) 757-7658

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Lowry Speaker Series Presents "An Evening with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald: Up Close and Personal with Some Endangered Species" - 2017-03-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lowry Speaker Series Presents "An Evening with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald: Up Close and Personal with Some Endangered Species" - 2017-03-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lowry Speaker Series Presents "An Evening with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald: Up Close and Personal with Some Endangered Species" - 2017-03-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lowry Speaker Series Presents "An Evening with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald: Up Close and Personal with Some Endangered Species" - 2017-03-07 19:00:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™