None of Shakespeare's comedies, tragedies or histories are safe from the hilariously unpredictable and fast-on-their-feet improvisers of Makeshift Shakespeare. Each week, Denver's brainiest improv troupe creates new Shakespearean plays on the spot at Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, based solely on an audience member's suggestion for a title. The unlimited possibilities of improvisation combine with the richness of William Shakespeare's legacy, turning the language, characters and stories from the greatest playwright who ever lived into something totally new -- and totally hilarious. $13 advance, $15 door.