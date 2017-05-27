Mask Making Family Workshop

Many cultures use masks in dance, theater, ceremonies and children’s play. In this workshop, students create their own mask to transform themselves with.

This event will be held in the Museum basement classroom. Due to the historic nature of the house, this area is not handicap accessible. Contact the Museum for any accommodation needs.

A minimum of five pre-registered attendees is required for the workshop. If the minimum is not reached, refunds will be offered.

Register at: https://maskworkshop.eventbrite.com

Cost: $9.43 - $11.54