Mask Making Family Workshop

to Google Calendar - Mask Making Family Workshop - 2017-05-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mask Making Family Workshop - 2017-05-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mask Making Family Workshop - 2017-05-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Mask Making Family Workshop - 2017-05-27 13:00:00

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys 1880 Gaylord St., Denver, Colorado 80206

Many cultures use masks in dance, theater, ceremonies and children’s play. In this workshop, students create their own mask to transform themselves with.

This event will be held in the Museum basement classroom. Due to the historic nature of the house, this area is not handicap accessible. Contact the Museum for any accommodation needs.

A minimum of five pre-registered attendees is required for the workshop. If the minimum is not reached, refunds will be offered.

Register at: https://maskworkshop.eventbrite.com

Cost: $9.43 - $11.54

Info

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys 1880 Gaylord St., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map

Workshops

Visit Event Website

3033221053

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Mask Making Family Workshop - 2017-05-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mask Making Family Workshop - 2017-05-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mask Making Family Workshop - 2017-05-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Mask Making Family Workshop - 2017-05-27 13:00:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™