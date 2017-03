Thu April 12 Maundy Thursday Evening Service

7:30 p.m. Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church Sanctuary

1980 Dahlia Street @Montview Boulevard, Park Hill, 80220

In recognition of Christ’s “Maundy” or “Command” to love one another, this service celebrates the Last Supper and Jesus’ washing of his disciples’ feet. It was later this same night that Jesus was betrayed, tried and convicted.