Meet & Greet, and Photo Op

John Oates

Monday, April 3, 6:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

The Tattered Cover is honored to present a very special meet and greet, and photo op event with the legendary John Oates, of Hall & Oates, in honor of his acclaimed new memoir Change of Seasons ($29.99 St. Martin's ISBN: 9781250082657). John Oates was born at the perfect time, paralleling the birth of rock and roll. Raised in a small Pennsylvania town, he was exposed to folk, blues, soul, and R&B. Meeting and teaming up with Daryl Hall in the late 1960s, they developed a style of music that was uniquely their own but never abandoned their roots. In his memoir, Oates uncovers the grit and struggle it took to secure a recording contract with Atlantic Records and chronicles the artistic twists and turns that resulted in a DJ discovering an obscure album track that would become their first hit record. Daryl Hall & John Oates are the most successful pop duo in the world and members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And yet John's story has never been told. Relying on his many hand-written journals, he brings to light many fascinating stories spanning his entire life with a journalist's eye and a poet's heart.

This event is a meet & greet and photo-opportunity. Tickets are $29.99 (plus tax and fees), and include a pre-signed copy of Change of Seasons. Tickets are available now via EventBrite.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rebecca Lang, rlang@stmartins.com