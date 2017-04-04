Meet the Author & Illustrator Storytime: Miriam Busch & Larry Day

Tattered Cover 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206

Meet the Author & Illustrator Storytime

Miriam Busch & Larry Day

Tuesday, April 4, 10:30 am

Colfax Avenue

Miriam Busch and Larry Day, the author and illustrator of the wonderful Lion, Lion, will join us for a very special storytime to present their new picture book Raisin, the Littlest Cow ($17.99 Balzer & Bray ISBN: 9780062427632). This irresistible sibling story is about Raisin, the littlest cow on the farm, and what happens when she gets a little brother.

Kidstuff

