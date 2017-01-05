Explore the role of place and space at the Denver Art Museum (DAM) exhibition, Mi Tierra: Contemporary Artists Explore Place. The exhibition will feature site-specific installations expressing the unique perspectives of 13 Latino artists on contemporary life in the American West. Featured artists include Carmen Argote (Los Angeles), Jaime Carrejo (Denver), Gabriel Dawe (Dallas), Claudio Dicochea (San Antonio), Daniela Edburg (San Miguel de Allende), Justin Favela (Las Vegas), Ana Teresa Fernández (San Francisco), Ramiro Gomez (West Hollywood), John Jota Leaños (San Francisco), Dmitri Obergfell (Denver), Ruben Ochoa (Los Angeles), Daisy Quezada (Santa Fe) and Xochi Solis (Austin).

The artists will examine the diverse narratives of culture and migration throughout the evolving American West in relation to ideas of labor, nostalgia, memory, visibility and displacement. Installations will incorporate mixed-media, performance-based video art, textiles, animation, painting, sculpture and ceramics.

Prior to the exhibition’s February 19 opening, the 13 artists will be on-site developing their installations. Several artists will host Insider Moments on select dates to discuss their installations with the public.

The exhibition is located on level 4 of the Hamilton Building. Included in the price of general admission. For more information about the exhibition and related programming, please visit denverartmuseum.org.

The exhibition will be on view until October 22, 2017.