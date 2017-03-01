Mindful Mamas

ivivva Cherry Creek will bring in the top Denver based nutrition coaches, goal setting teachers, relationship and vision guides, yoga masters, skincare leaders and health and wellness visionaries, to offer you their services and guidance free of charge. Our one hour sessions twice a week, will leave you inspired, relaxed, motivated and transformed. Join us every Monday and Wednesday beginning February 6th from 10:30am-11:30am for this amazing series created for just for you.Let ivivva Cherry Creek give you the gift of space, connection, calm and guidance to live your very best life. Detailed information on each of our guest hosts is below.

Laura St. John: Laura is the owner of Denver-based fitness company, Pearl St. Fitness and an involved member of the Denver community. Create a nutrition plan around your busy life with Laura and gain advice and tips to help you live a healthy lifestyle.

Lizzy Murray: Head trainer and nutritionist at Orange Theory Fitness, Lizzy is always on the cutting edge of the newest ways to improve your health. If you’re looking to begin a new fitness journey, you don’t want to miss a session with Lizzy!

Jacki Carr: Jacki is a goal coach, public speaker and an active igolu leader, a movement in personal power and wholeness, vision and goal setting, and leadership training. Jacki is also the co-founder of Rock Your Bliss, a yoga and goals movement inspiring and empowering others to live the life of their dreams.

Orly Eisbart: A 15+ year devoted Yoga Practioner and Shiva Rea student will guide us in a creative and transformative Vinyasa (flow) asana class. Her three part series will integrate the elements with thoughtful sequencing, inspiring language, and meaningful music enhancing the flow of your life.

Nikki Dority: Nikki is a board certified orthopedic and women’s health physiotherapist dedicated to wellness, fitness, mechanics and women’s health. She is passionate about educating women about their health and you can find her teaching throughout Denver!

Laurie Clark: Owner of Skin Essentials by Laurie, Laurie has over 19 years of skincare experience. Laurie’s skincare treatments offer a holistic approach to modern-day skincare to make you feel your absolute best!