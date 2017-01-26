Sync Gallery’s Third Friday artists’ reception will be held on February 17 & First Friday Art Walk on March 3 from 6-9pm; Exhibition runs February 16 through March 11, 2017.

SYNC Gallery presents Mindscapes by James C. Jones and Karin Kempe

James C. Jones: Artist Statement

James imagines a world of living trees, stone, and water, where everything is alive, silently struggling to break free from attachment. By recasting a human as an object in nature, he amplifies and brings focus to this presence within himself, and asks you to see the community and power from which we are born.

The unique combination of materials Jones employs is a result of his professions as a print maker, graphic designer, and carpenter. He finds it natural and exciting to combine digital printing with painting and wood-working materials. The contrast of the digital print on the unique patterns of the wood grain juxtaposed with intuitive painting and inking, offers exciting palettes to explore each digital print.

Jones believes this approach grants the opportunity to explore his pencil sketches and digital renderings in a painterly manner outside of the computer, and onto a canvas. Here, the integration of materials reconciles the relationship of humans with nature: that we can harmonize with our environment despite feeling disconnected from it.

The acknowledgement of this relationship of man to nature is where spirituality, art, and living intersect for Jones. At this crossing, he has found the empowerment to carve out his own path, and it is through his art that he hopes to communicate the liberation of the mind from human rigidity.

www.jamescarterjones.com

Karin Kempe: Artist Statement

The process of painting uncovers the landscape of Karin’s mind so she thinks of these paintings as Mindscapes. As a meditation practice, she lets her mind open and enter a still point in the activity of painting. She lets go of intention, so that a glowing space can develop through the vibration of color, organic random marks and the will of liquid paint as it drips and finds its way. As the painting starts to talk back, she listens for its voice. During her work of this past year, it seems that these paintings express fragments of memory and echoes of the natural world. It’s an intuitive and flowing process which feels mysterious and alive.

www.karinkempeart.com

SYNC Gallery exhibits a variety of contemporary abstract and conceptual works by a collective of emerging and established artists. Each month select members display exciting work with a wide freedom of expression. Located in the Art District on Santa Fe in Denver – known for its vibrant arts scene – SYNC Gallery has become a destination for art lovers. Gallery hours: Thursday 1-4, First & Third Friday 6-9, other Fridays 1-4, Saturday 12-4 or by appointment.