Mini-Music festival in partnership with Swallow Hill Music. The two day event features an open mic night for female singers and songwriters on March 23. On March 24 join us for an evening of music featuring three local talents: Wendy Woo, Michele Castro and Maya Bennett for a Songwriters In the Round event. In addition to hearing wonderful music, audience members gain further insight into the songwriters' inspirations and struggles during the songwriting process. Both evenings also include panel discussions. The first consists of a panel of women who are working musicians in Denver, talking about their art, craft, and business followed by an Open Mic in the Quinlan Cafe that is especially for women/people who identify as women. The next night, in the Tuft Theater, there will be a panel of music industry executives discussing bigger picture lessons and experiences about being a female in a male dominated executive world. Open mic night is free. Tickets to Songwriters In the Round are: $13 for Swallow Hill Members, general public are $15 in advance and $17 at the door.