Miniature Landscapes Craft Workshop

to Google Calendar - Miniature Landscapes Craft Workshop - 2017-08-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Miniature Landscapes Craft Workshop - 2017-08-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Miniature Landscapes Craft Workshop - 2017-08-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Miniature Landscapes Craft Workshop - 2017-08-19 13:00:00

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys 1880 Gaylord St., Denver, Colorado 80206

Being a miniaturist means knowing how to create both inside and outside the dollhouse. Learn about scale, design, and problem solving in the art of creating a miniature outdoor scene.

Reservations are required and must be made through Eventbrite no later than 2 days prior to event. The workshop can be purchased as a birthday party or scout outing if ample room remains.

There must be 5 attendees in order for the workshop to go on as scheduled. If the workshop does not meet the minimum, refunds will be offered.

Register at: https://minilandscape.eventbrite.com

Cost: $9.43 - $11.54

Info

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys 1880 Gaylord St., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map

Workshops

Visit Event Website

3033221053

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Miniature Landscapes Craft Workshop - 2017-08-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Miniature Landscapes Craft Workshop - 2017-08-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Miniature Landscapes Craft Workshop - 2017-08-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Miniature Landscapes Craft Workshop - 2017-08-19 13:00:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™