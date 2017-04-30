Sun Apr 30 Missa Mysteriorum by Nancy Galbraith

4 to 5:30 p.m. Spring Concert of the Choirs, Orchestra and Organ

Of Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church

Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church Sanctuary

1980 Dahlia Street @Montview Boulevard, Park Hill, 80220

Concert featuring American composer Nancy Galbraith’s Missa Mysteriorum, or Mass of the Mysteries, brings this 21st century American composer to Denver to debut her new orchestral setting for her jazz mass. Free concert with goodwill offering. Music director Adam Waite conducting.