New Beginnings Works

As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’ treasure. Nothing is more true when found objects, get into the hands of artists like Lauren O’Connor and Mark Friday. Their creations often begin with the discovery of an otherwise un-noteworthy object that may spark an idea and, with the addition of more objects, is translated into an entirely unpredictable work of art. Friday’s are constructed into quirky modernist robot forms or mysterious contraptions. O’Connor combines her contemporary, assemblage aesthetic with a traditional approach to still life painting.