Newman Center for the Performing Arts Presents: Sheila Brown

Violist Sheila Browne is a soloist, chamber musician and professor on the full-time faculty of the University of Delaware. She has played Carnegie Hall, performed (and graduated from) with the Juilliard Orchestra, the Kiev Philharmonic, the New York Women's Ensemble and the German-French chamber orchestras, among others. Browne has recorded on Sony, Albany, Centaur, MSR and ERM labels and is a member of the Fire Pink Trio. She has performed and/or recorded with Audra McDonald, Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole and Lisa Loeb, to name only a few artists. She will be performing two free concerts in Hamilton Hall, a Visiting Artist Recital at 1:00p.m. and a Master Class at 2:00p.m. Both are open and free to the public.