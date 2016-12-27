Nude Music featuring Musica Nuda from Italy and Håkon Kornstad from Norway

The boldest of artists sometimes express themselves by stripping away all but the essential. Italy’s Musica Nuda is a brave project, independent and free, a modern version of voice with bass accompaniment in use since the Renaissance. Norwegian tenor saxophonist and operatic tenor Håkon Kornstad uses his imagination and a simple electronic device to unite the lyricism of jazz saxophone and operatic aria to realize in concert the symphonies that he hears in his dreams.

They trace music back to its core to find the meaning of each piece whether classical, jazz, pop or soul. This Western regional premiere will be an evening of excitement and wonder at what is possible when the music is “nude.”