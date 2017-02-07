Dave Shirley wowed Howard Stern, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B with a style of comedy that had never been seen before on America's Got Talent. Mixing precision dance moves, digital projections and a wonderfully offbeat sense of humor, Shirley floored the crowd with a set that was as stunning as it was funny. A unique piece of abstract modern theater jammed with props, physical comedy, multimedia imagery and technological wizardry, ODDVILLE finds Shirley in search of love, caught between existing onstage or inside a giant video screen. Like a cross between Blue Man Group and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, this heartfelt story with limited words connects your imagination to your funny bone at Denver's Avenue Theater.. $28.