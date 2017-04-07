Off the Clock: Palms & Pineappls

Aloha! Swap your ski jacket for a sun hat and enjoy a tropical paradise at Off the Clock: Palms & Pineapples.
Revel in the lush warmth and beauty of Marnie’s Pavilion and the Orangery, enjoy live music and hands-on activities in the Boettcher Memorial Center, and savor specialty dinners and drinks from Offshoots Café and our cash bar. Great for singles, couples and friends!
- Enjoy a variety of dances and musical performances by the Kalama Polynesian Dancers
- Make your memories last mau loa with a free caricature
- Check out the Boettcher Memorial Tropical Conservatory after dark
- Create some colorful lei’s, hibiscus flowers and more hands-on crafts to take home with you
- Brush up on your music skills with a free ukulele lesson from Swallow Hill Music
- Relax to island tunes by Hawaiian-Way Ohana
- Discover the secrets of Easter Island at the ‘Easter Island Giants’ Booth
- Capture your fun moments at the complimentary photo booth
- Learn more about plant DNA with the Research & Conservation department
Info
Denver Botanic Gardens 1007 York St., Denver, Colorado View Map
Advance tickets $18, $15 member/ Door tickets $23, $20 member