Off the Clock: Palms & Pineappls

to Google Calendar - Off the Clock: Palms & Pineappls - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Off the Clock: Palms & Pineappls - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Off the Clock: Palms & Pineappls - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Off the Clock: Palms & Pineappls - 2017-04-07 18:00:00

Advance tickets $18, $15 member/ Door tickets $23, $20 member

Denver Botanic Gardens 1007 York St., Denver, Colorado

Aloha! Swap your ski jacket for a sun hat and enjoy a tropical paradise at Off the Clock: Palms & Pineapples.

Revel in the lush warmth and beauty of Marnie’s Pavilion and the Orangery, enjoy live music and hands-on activities in the Boettcher Memorial Center, and savor specialty dinners and drinks from Offshoots Café and our cash bar. Great for singles, couples and friends!

  • Enjoy a variety of dances and musical performances by the Kalama Polynesian Dancers
  • Make your memories last mau loa with a free caricature
  • Check out the Boettcher Memorial Tropical Conservatory after dark
  • Create some colorful lei’s, hibiscus flowers and more hands-on crafts to take home with you
  • Brush up on your music skills with a free ukulele lesson from Swallow Hill Music
  • Relax to island tunes by Hawaiian-Way Ohana
  • Discover the secrets of Easter Island at the ‘Easter Island Giants’ Booth
  • Capture your fun moments at the complimentary photo booth
  • Learn more about plant DNA with the Research & Conservation department
Info

Denver Botanic Gardens 1007 York St., Denver, Colorado View Map

Festivals & Fairs

Advance tickets $18, $15 member/ Door tickets $23, $20 member

to Google Calendar - Off the Clock: Palms & Pineappls - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Off the Clock: Palms & Pineappls - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Off the Clock: Palms & Pineappls - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Off the Clock: Palms & Pineappls - 2017-04-07 18:00:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™