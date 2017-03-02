Paper Skies and Of Progress

Brenda Biondo’s, Paper Skies, is one of three abstract portfolios, completing the triumvirate are the series Moving Pictures and Modalities. All three will be shown for the first time together in the current exhibtion. Biondo has long been drawn to light and visual perception and has turned her camea lens towards the subject in this ongoing series of work. It is within this sensibility that Biondo investigates abstract compositions that are created by using archived outtakes from earlier series such as, Radius of Light. Biondo reconfigures the outtake images by cutting, folding and reshaping them before photographing it against a backdrop of the sky. Linear, geometric, organic shapes and cast shadows all come into visual play within the three distinct series. Through this process that is both equal parts chance and intention the unexpected unfolds as Biondo delves into the boundless edge of abstraction.

The duo Alpert + Kahn, comprised of Renee Alpert and Douglas Kahn work in tandem to produce geometric abstractions from their photographs of urban construction and industrial sites in the western states region. In this latest series they explore the dialogue that ensues when photographic images are placed in juxtaposition to extracted simplified forms. Their original photograph provides the framework and point of departure in the creation of their labyrinth-like compositions. The resulting images are multi-layered with bold, simplified strips of color intersecting the foreground of the picture plane compelling the viewer to explore what lies beyond the surface.