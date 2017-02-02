Para-Place: An Exploration of the Spaces Betwixt and Between

February 2, 2017, 5-7 pm

Museum of Anthropology, Sturm Hall 102

Artist talk by JD Sell, 6 pm

Para-Place is a collaboration between contemporary artist JD Sell and students from Abraham Lincoln High School. The exhibition serves as a creative platform for important conversations concerning the accelerating social, economic, and demographic changes taking place in the city of Denver. Para-Place will feature polaroid photography and screen-printed infused paintings that explore the in-between spaces of our urban environment, from the unique perspective of Denver teens.