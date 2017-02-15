Philosophy is a free comedy show every 2nd and 4th Sunday at the Capitol Hill Tavern featuring local talent and hosted by Emily Zeek.
Info
Capitol Hill Tavern 1225 Logan St, Denver, Colorado 80203 View Map
Comedy
Capitol Hill Tavern 1225 Logan St, Denver, Colorado 80203
Philosophy is a free comedy show every 2nd and 4th Sunday at the Capitol Hill Tavern featuring local talent and hosted by Emily Zeek.
Capitol Hill Tavern 1225 Logan St, Denver, Colorado 80203 View Map
Denver Metro Media | All rights reserved