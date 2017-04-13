Pie, Pie, and Pie Charts

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver, Colorado 80202

Come enjoy slices of pizza, yummy pies á la mode, and learn all about where your tax dollars go and what kind of say you have in the process.

We’ll explore War Tax Resistance, Participatory Budgeting, Debt Collection & Payday Lending, make your own budget button (what is that?!) and remember the part about the pies?!!

$5 suggested donation

(no one is turned away for lack of funds)

As always, delicious cookies, Spanish/English interpretation, childcare (if requested).

