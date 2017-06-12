Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp

to Google Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-12 09:00:00

Register before May 1 $79 per camper, after May 1 $179 per camper

Hope Community Church 1801 S. Logan St., Denver, Colorado 80210

A Christian day camp for children ages 6-12 that brings life-on-life ministry through counselor relationships in the midst of an exciting camp experience. Inflatables, bungee trampoline and other high-energy activities are only the beginning! Cost for the entire week is $79 per camper if you register before May 1; after May 1 the cost is $179. Register online at eaglelakecamps.com/athope

Info

Hope Community Church 1801 S. Logan St., Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map

Kidstuff

Visit Event Website

303-744-1026

please enable javascript to view

Register before May 1 $79 per camper, after May 1 $179 per camper

to Google Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-12 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-13 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-14 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-15 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - Platt Park Eagle Lake Summer Camp - 2017-06-16 09:00:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™