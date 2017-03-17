UK creativity and innovation will be on display at the Great Britain House Denver March 14-18.britain-house-logo

Over the course of four days, the newly renovated McNichols Civic Center Building in Downtown Denver will go British, showcasing the best the UK has to offer in tech, creative, industry and culture and celebrating the special relationship between the UK and the U.S.

The UK has historically close ties with Colorado and those strong economic, educational, military and cultural relationships are only deepening, event organizers said. Since 2009, Colorado exports to the UK have increased 56 percent to $221 million, and Colorado services exports to the UK have risen 33 percent to $1.3 billion.

The UK is the state’s largest foreign direct investor, having created more than 15,000 jobs. The Great Britain House Denver will foster the continued growth of this special relationship, organizers said.

“Look no further than Colorado to see the U.S.- UK special relationship at its best,” said Erin Kuhn, UK consul based in Denver.

“Our business ties are incredibly strong, with British companies employing more Coloradans than any other foreign investor in the state – and in turn, many Colorado-based companies, from Fortune 500s to startups, are investors in the UK.”

“We are also important security partners, with British and U.S. military officers working side by side at Colorado’s many military bases. Our cultural, tourism and research connections continue to grow as well.

“The Great Britain House is an opportunity for us to celebrate and strengthen these important relationships, and we look forward to welcoming the Colorado community to many of our events this week.”

Highlights of the Great Britain House program include:

A launch party featuring Colorado VIP guests and speakers, as well as British-inspired food, drink and entertainment

A St. Patrick’s Day showcase of digital and immersive technology companies from Northern Ireland, including a virtual reality experience immersing users in last month’s “Film is GREAT Reception” for British nominees of the 89thAcademy Awards, followed by a whiskey tasting

UK Day at the State Capitol, bringing together Colorado legislators and representatives of the UK Government

Innovative explorations of modern Britain as well as tourism info

An exciting performance from an up-and-coming British band

“I am incredibly happy to be coming to Denver for four days to celebrate the special relationship between the UK and the state of Colorado,” said Stephen Bridges, HM Consul General. “The UK is a land alive with opportunity and home to cutting-edge innovators and tech businesses, and I’m delighted we are able to bring some of it to Colorado."

To track Great Britain House activities, look for #UKinCO on social media.

The Great Britain House in Colorado supports the UK’s largest-ever international trade and investment campaign, which was recently launched as part of the British government’s continued drive to showcase the UK as the business destination of choice.

Organizers said the campaign launch is the latest initiative in the successful longstanding “GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland” campaign to promote the UK as the home of impressive and surprising creativity, expertise, innovation, quality and world-leading capabilities.