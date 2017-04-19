Prep to Sell Lunch & Learn

A Panel Discussion from Industry Professionals Concerning How to Prepare a Business For Sale

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 – 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM

The future of business sales is bright and getting brighter, if you participate in our Prep to Sell Lunch & Learn Event! We are bringing in industry professionals from Transworld, Morgan Stanley, Izbiky & Associates, and Bookeeping & Consulting Services to cover topics from business evaluation to tax mitigation in terms of preparing a business for sale.

Meet our Lunch & Learn Panel

The Host and Business Evaluation Expert: Al Fialkovich, a CBI certified business broker and the Managing Partner of Transworld Business Advisors of Denver.

Our Lunch & Learn Sponsor, Tax and Finance Expert: Shelley Ford a Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley with a great background in how to structure corporate taxes.

Our Legal Expert: Jonathan Langer an Attorney with Izbiky & Associates.

Our Accounting Expert: Jarred Brown a Partner at Bookeeping & Consulting Services.

The Lunch & Learn is taking place on April 19th from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM in the Classroom at Enterprise 5280 located at 3000 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80205. A great lunch spread will be provided to all attendees.

Please come with your questions ready for discussion and we look forward to seeing you there!

Registration Policy

This event is free to attend, however we require a $15 deposit to hold your place. Following your attendance at the event we will refund your full deposit. Cancellations will be accepted, through Eventbrite, up to 24 hours in advance of the presentation. No shows will not receive a refund of their deposit. Thank you for your understanding.