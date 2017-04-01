Presentation & Booksigning

Brian Volck

Saturday, April 1, 7:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

Pediatrician Brian Volck teaches medical students, residents, and fellows at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Volck will read from and sign Attending Others: A Doctor's Education in Bodies and Words ($25.00 Cascade Books ISBN: 9781620327289), a highly personal account of what he learned about medicine after he completed his formal education. “Brian Volck's stories are not just about medical life, though medicine is his profession, his vocation, and a frame and focus of the stories that make up this rich memoir. The attention Volck pays is deeply relational, informed by complex, resilient family life and a mindful, openhearted spirituality that draws him to the desert in whose silence he weaves words into life-giving stories about those who have been his teachers as he attended them. He invites his readers into a vision of healing and wholeness that begins and ends in resilient humor and deep humility.” -- Marilyn McEntyre, Adjunct Professor of Medical Humanities, UCBerkeley-UCSF Joint Medical Program